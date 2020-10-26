Code Blue Warming Center of Amarillo to be activated Monday night

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station of Amarillo will be activated tonight.

The station will be activated starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight into 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The station is located at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 North Tyler.

If you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text (806) 414-2243 with a location and description, and one of the volunteer mobile teams will check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to the Code Blue Warming Station.

