100 Club of the Tx Panhandle cancels Trucks and Treats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle canceled the 2020 Trucks and treats celebration due to COVID-19 safeguards.
“We’re disappointed that we must cancel Trucks and Treats,” said Scott Latham, president of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. "The event is special because kids can get up and close with law enforcement officers and firefighters. First responders enjoy Trucks and Treats as much as the kids. They want to help children feel comfortable about communicating with police and fire officials. We look forward to coming back with an even bigger and better Trucks and Treats in 2021.”
The 100 Club provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed or injured on the job across the 26 Panhandle counties.
Supported solely by private memberships and contributions, it also helps provide first responders with equipment and training materials.
“Our sole purpose is to support the men and women behind the badge,” Latham said, adding that members receive vehicle window decals to show their support for first responders. “They have our backs every day. We need to show them we have theirs as well.”
For more on becoming a 100 Club member, call 806-331-4100.
