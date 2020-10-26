Amarillo complex fire, one victim with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are at an Amarillo apartment complex fighting a fire, one victim with life-threatening injuries.
AFD was dispatched at 4:22 p.m. where the Wellington Manor near Georgia Street, north of I-40 had smoke coming from the unit.
According to APD, crews entered the located apartment to extinguish the fire and search the apartment.
Crews were able to locate an occupant and removed them through a bedroom window.
The patient was transported with life threatening conditions.
No updates on the victim are available at this time and no other injuries have been reported.
No more information is available at this time.
