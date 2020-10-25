TxDOT crews treating roadways as needed for winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are patrolling area roads and preparing for winter weather conditions. They are alerting motorists to plan ahead and check roadway conditions prior to travel.
From the Texas Department of Transportation:
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo has issued a winter weather advisory and storm watch, which is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 for the Texas panhandle.
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews spent most of Friday and Saturday preparing for the season’s first winter weather event, treating state-maintained roadways with brine. Tonight, crews across the 17-county Amarillo District are patrolling roadways and will treat with sand as needed, particularly bridges and overpasses as they tend to freeze first. With snow now in the forecast, it is possible snowplows will be a part of TxDOT’s winter weather response.
“With the winter weather comes a very important reminder – ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’,” says TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. "If you can, limit travel and don’t get out if you don’t have to. But if you do, slow down and keep plenty of space between your vehicle and others.
As a reminder, TxDOT’s response to snow and ice is prioritized, with high-volume roadways such as interstates and state highways getting attention first. In more rural areas, crews concentrate on clearing Farm-to-Market roads connecting smaller communities with major highways and allows first responders, as well as utility companies, to react to emergencies.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and check roadway conditions prior to travel. Other useful reminders when traveling in winter weather:
- Give yourself extra time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.
- Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).
- Do not use cruise control.
- If you don’t have to travel, stay home.
For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.