TxDOT crews treating roadways as needed for winter weather

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews spent most of Friday and Saturday preparing for the season’s first winter weather event, treating state-maintained roadways with brine. Tonight, crews across the 17-county Amarillo District are patrolling roadways and will treat with sand as needed, particularly bridges and overpasses as they tend to freeze first. With snow now in the forecast, it is possible snowplows will be a part of TxDOT’s winter weather response.