Complicated Forecast

It’s been a cloudy, cold & breezy day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect cloudy skies with breezy North winds. It will be much colder, lows will drop into the lower 20s but wind chills will be in the single digits. We may see some precipitation during the overnight hours, it will likely be wintry mix or freezing rain. Overall it should be light but if prolonged, it could lead to ice accumulation on roads & bridges.
Monday & beyond, the forecast is quite difficult. It looks like a good bet that we will experience a long duration arctic cold event. I’m talking possibly staying below freezing for a number of consecutive days. We also have a chance of wintry precipitation although totals are up in the air. For now, it looks most of the event will be wintry mix & freezing rain especially SE. We should see a transition to snow late Tuesday. But once again, all of this depends on the track of low & numerous other ingredients that need to come together for this to happen. This storm has been a headache & continues to be one, I’ll keep you posted.