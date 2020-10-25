Complicated Forecast

Monday & beyond, the forecast is quite difficult. It looks like a good bet that we will experience a long duration arctic cold event. I’m talking possibly staying below freezing for a number of consecutive days. We also have a chance of wintry precipitation although totals are up in the air. For now, it looks most of the event will be wintry mix & freezing rain especially SE. We should see a transition to snow late Tuesday. But once again, all of this depends on the track of low & numerous other ingredients that need to come together for this to happen. This storm has been a headache & continues to be one, I’ll keep you posted.