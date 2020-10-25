Clovis schools announce 2-hour weather delay for Monday, Oct. 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Municipal Schools have announced a 2-hour weather delay for both remote online classes and hybrid in person classes for Monday, Oct. 26.
From Clovis Municipal Schools:
Clovis Municipal Schools will start on a 2-Hour Delay tomorrow, Monday, October 26. The 2-hour delay includes Remote (online) and Hybrid (in-person) Learning Modes. Grab & Go Meals will be provided from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Menus may be changed due to inclement weather delays.
District officials will be monitoring the weather and will evaluate conditions as they develop.
During a school delay:
District administrators, supervisors, and maintenance, custodial, and Child Nutrition staff are to report within 45 minutes of their normal start time in order to have staff present in the buildings in the event students arrive early.
All other District staff are to report according to the 2-hour delay.
Information about schedule changes can be obtained by families and staff in the following ways:
Skylert – Automated telephone notifications will be made to the primary custodial parents/guardians as listed in Skyward Family Access. Verify and correct your contact information by logging into Skyward and clicking on “Student Info.”
Places/organizations where delays & closures are announced:
- CMS Website ~ www.clovis-schools.org
- CMS Facebook Page ~ https://www.facebook.com/Clovis-Municipal-Schools-District…/
- Local Newspaper ~ www.easternnewmexiconews.com
- Local Radio Stations
- Amarillo/ABQ/Roswell Television Stations
For information on inclement weather procedures, visit: http://www.clovis-schools.org/oper.../inclement_weather.html
