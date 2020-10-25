Area school delays for Monday, Oct. 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area schools are changing start times due to the weather.
Clovis Municipal Schools will start on a 2-Hour Delay Monday, Oct. 26th. The 2-hour delay includes Remote (online) and Hybrid (in-person) Learning Modes. Grab & Go Meals will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gruver ISD will begin classes at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26th. Buses will run two hours late.
Pringle-Morse CISD will start classes at 10:00 a.m. on Monday Oct. 26th , 2020. Buses will run accordingly.
Texline ISD has cancelled school for students and employees for Monday, Oct. 26th.
