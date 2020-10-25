Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road for patching repairs.
Various lanes will be closed leaving downtown south on Pierce and Taylor streets while crews work on bridge joints on 15th Avenue.
Watch for lane closures along the I-40 frontage road in both directions from Arthur Street to Nelson Street for patching repairs.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Brine Operations Underway Across Texas Panhandle:
While snow and precipitation are not guaranteed at this point, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo says a wintry mix is possible Sunday night through Tuesday. With that in mind, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews across the 17-county Amarillo District are treating major corridors with brine, which helps minimize ice from adhering to the road. Whether it is a truck spreading brine or other TxDOT vehicles assisting in these efforts, motorists are reminded to give crews plenty of room to operate, and slow down when approaching them.
Response to snow and ice is prioritized, with high-volume roadways like interstates and state highways getting attention first. In more rural areas, crews concentrate on clearing Farm-to-Market roads connecting smaller communities with major highways and allows first responders, as well as utility companies, to react to emergencies. TxDOT’s Amarillo District also communicates with city and county officials during weather events to ensure state roadways in their areas are being managed.
Motorists are also reminded that winter weather can change unexpectedly, so check weather forecasts first and visit DriveTexas.org for the most up-to-date road conditions. Other tips to keep in mind when driving in winter weather conditions:
- Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
- The best way to avoid skidding on ice is to slow down – decelerate around turns, avoid slamming on the brakes, and drive to conditions. Decreasing your speed decreases your chance of losing control.
- Maintain at least three times the normal following distance in snow or icy conditions.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
Learn more about travel planning and other tips with the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.