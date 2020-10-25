Amarillo area lane closures

While snow and precipitation are not guaranteed at this point, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo says a wintry mix is possible Sunday night through Tuesday. With that in mind, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews across the 17-county Amarillo District are treating major corridors with brine, which helps minimize ice from adhering to the road. Whether it is a truck spreading brine or other TxDOT vehicles assisting in these efforts, motorists are reminded to give crews plenty of room to operate, and slow down when approaching them.