First Alert Weather: Big Changes Coming

Sunday looks much cooler & quite a difficult temperature forecast which all depends on the timing of the front. As of right now, a strong cold front is expected to move through the area early Sunday morning. I doubt we will make it out of the 40s, we have a small window to warm into the mid to upper 40s then it’s downhill after that. It will be in the 30s by sunset, & by Monday morning lows will be in the lower 20s.