First Alert Weather: Big Changes Coming

It’s been a much warmer day with 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing cloud cover with lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday looks much cooler & quite a difficult temperature forecast which all depends on the timing of the front. As of right now, a strong cold front is expected to move through the area early Sunday morning. I doubt we will make it out of the 40s, we have a small window to warm into the mid to upper 40s then it’s downhill after that. It will be in the 30s by sunset, & by Monday morning lows will be in the lower 20s.
Monday & beyond the forecast is quite difficult. It looks like a good bet that we will experience a long duration arctic cold event. I’m talking possibly staying below freezing for a number of consecutive days. We also have a chance of wintry precipitation although totals are up in the air.
For now it looks like one wave of snow will take place Monday morning & the other more impressive wave will be Monday night through much of Tuesday. This forecast is highly dependent on the path of the low & will change!
