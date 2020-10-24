Big Changes Coming!

It’s been a much warmer day with 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing cloud cover with lows in the lower 40s. Sunday looks much cooler & quite a difficult temperature forecast which all depends on the timing of the front. As of right now, a strong cold front is expected to move through the area early Sunday morning. I doubt we will make it out of the 40s, we have a small window to warm into the mid to upper 40s then it’s downhill after that. It will be in the 30s by sunset, & by Monday morning lows will be in the lower 20s.