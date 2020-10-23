Virtual learning unsuccessful; experts say it’s because it is new

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a requirement made by the Texas Education Agency last week, Canyon ISD says it was forced to make all students return to in-person classes or let a good portion of the nearly 700 virtual students fail.
A decision that is becoming more common as the school year and the pandemic continues.
“We just can not be satisfied with students who are virtual learners and not keeping pace with the students who are on campus,” said Darryl Flusche, superintendent of Canyon ISD.
Flusche says too many virtual students were performing poorly and after a rule made by the Texas Education Agency last week, they could not require the only the poor performing virtual students to move to in-person classes.
“When it came to sacrificing the learning of so many, even though there are some case by case situation we wish could have worked otherwise, we needed to pull all of the students back so all of the learning as a whole could progress,” said Flusche.
As we continue to see virtual learning be unsuccessful, the director of teacher preparation at West Texas says the reasoning for it is because it is new.
“Less maybe accountability, less structure and sometimes they’re not exactly sure what they need to be doing in that virtual environment,” said Beth Garcia, director of teacher preparation at West Texas A&M University.
Garcia says students are used to being told what to do and responding to a bell whereas teachers had to learn a new way of teaching overnight.
“You have to teach in a different manner because we train teachers to go into a classroom and teach in a classroom in a physical environment,” said Garcia.
On top of the physical transition, everyone is learning new technology.
“A lot of our students, they are digital natives, they have grown up with technology, they are users of technology but I’m not really sure they are technology proficient in some ways. Our teachers are not only trying to teach them the content, but they are also trying to teach them the technology as well,” said Garcia.
Following River Road ISD. Canyon ISD is the second district in the Amarillo metro area to suspend virtual learning.
Amarillo ISD is not following the same pattern.
“Our teachers, staff and families have invested time and resources to come together to educate students in a whole new way. We don’t feel the timing is right to turn our back on virtual learning now considering the current environment where COVID cases are on the rise in our community. We want to continue to offer parents the choice between virtual and in-person learning. While we recognize virtual learning has come with challenges and many sacrifices for all of us, and especially for our campus staff, we see it as an opportunity to build a stronger, more equitable educational system for students with benefits that last beyond this current pandemic. Our district is committed to finding successful solutions through expanding technology and broadband access while implementing new software and systems to ensure students have the tools they need to learn wherever they are," said Doug Loomis, superintendent, AISD. “Though this virtual learning path is a work in progress and is anything but easy, we’re convinced we’re making progress each day and our schools will come out of this time better for it. To make this successful, we need parents, grandparents, neighbors and everyone in our community to provide encouragement and support to help kids get reengaged with their education whether it’s online or in-person."
