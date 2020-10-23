Virtual learning unsuccessful; experts say it’s because it is new

“Our teachers, staff and families have invested time and resources to come together to educate students in a whole new way. We don’t feel the timing is right to turn our back on virtual learning now considering the current environment where COVID cases are on the rise in our community. We want to continue to offer parents the choice between virtual and in-person learning. While we recognize virtual learning has come with challenges and many sacrifices for all of us, and especially for our campus staff, we see it as an opportunity to build a stronger, more equitable educational system for students with benefits that last beyond this current pandemic. Our district is committed to finding successful solutions through expanding technology and broadband access while implementing new software and systems to ensure students have the tools they need to learn wherever they are," said Doug Loomis, superintendent, AISD. “Though this virtual learning path is a work in progress and is anything but easy, we’re convinced we’re making progress each day and our schools will come out of this time better for it. To make this successful, we need parents, grandparents, neighbors and everyone in our community to provide encouragement and support to help kids get reengaged with their education whether it’s online or in-person."