TxDOT asks for responses to survey on Amarillo MPO Regional Multimodal Transportation Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is asking for feedback on the Amarillo MPO Regional Multimodal Transportation Plan.
The plan is a strategic mobility plan that will integrate and modernize the region’s mobility network into one comprehensive document.
The plan will integrate the recommendations from the previous plan dedicated to specific modes, such as the 2010 Hike and Bike Master Plain, the 2012-2017 Regionally Coordinated Transportation Plan and the Transit Master Plan.
You can give your feedback by taking a survey here.
