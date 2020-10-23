New program helps veterans work for law enforcement for next employment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A program is helping veteran transition to law enforcement after serving.
When a soldier begins the journey of serving our country, they’ll now have a better shot of working for our local law enforcement for their next employment.
If they pass a background check, the program allows them to receive an automatic interview at the Amarillo Police Department once they finish their term.
The thousands of soldiers that retire each year will have an accelerated chance to work for the Amarillo Police Department.
“It fulfills that sense that you still have once you get out. It gives you another way to serve your community and your country,” said an Amarillo army recruiter, Brandoun Brisco.
A sergeant says the increased number of applicants comes at a good time.
The city gives the department a limit on how many officers they can hire.
With less applicants though, that has been hard to fill.
“If they tell us we can have 32 in our academy and we can only have 17 viable candidates, then we only put 17 people out there. But, say if we have more people because of the army pays program apply and we’re able to fill that 32 person academy, that’s definitely going to help us out,” said Carla Burr, a sergeant for the Amarillo Police Department.
Burr says the recruitment process is a lot easier with veterans too.
“We can see their history. It’s a lot easier to find what kind of person they are and what kind of a job they did in the military so that helps us know what person we’re getting in our department,” said Burr
Burr says there are already several veterans working for the department.
Brisco says it’s important to add more with the help the department has given to the army over the years.
“They’ve always been there to support us, it was time for us to give back to them, and also try to keep people the community that enlist out of Amarillo. Give them an opportunity to come back and give back as well,” said Brisco.
