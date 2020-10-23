72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Eastern New Mexico today

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 23, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 72 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 54 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County and 15 in Roosevelt County.

There have been 960 deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 40,168 cases.

As of today, 229 people are hospitalized in the state with the virus.

20,655 people have recovered.

There are 2,020 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,451

Quay County: 98

Roosevelt County: 432

Union County: 39

There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

There are 18,390 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle: 18,575

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 383

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 433

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 210

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,682

Randall County: 4,883

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,165 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 321

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 176

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 5,042

Randall County: 3,204

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

