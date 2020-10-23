9 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | October 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:15 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows five new cases and four new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows four new cases and four new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 383 cases in Dallam County, with 321 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 56 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 210 cases in Hartley County, with 176 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 30 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 86 active cases in the counties and 593 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 10/23/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Friday, October 23, 2020

There are 18,390 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle: 18,575

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 383

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 433

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 210

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,682

Randall County: 4,883

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,165 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 321

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 176

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 5,042

Randall County: 3,204

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,397

Quay County: 95

Roosevelt County: 418

Union County: 39

There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.