Missing Amarillo man found dead in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a missing Amarillo man says his body was found in Randall County last night.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 19-year-old Jonathan Mullins was found late yesterday afternoon on the eastern side of Randall County near FM 1258.
The death has been ruled suspicious, and officials say it is likely a homicide.
Mullins was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 11.
He worked at Tyson as a harvester, and he has a support dog that his family says he would not have left behind.
The death is under investigation.
