Missing Amarillo man found dead in Randall County
Jonathan Mullins, missing from Amarillo since Oct. 11 (Source: Viewer Photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a missing Amarillo man says his body was found in Randall County last night.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 19-year-old Jonathan Mullins was found late yesterday afternoon on the eastern side of Randall County near FM 1258.

The death has been ruled suspicious, and officials say it is likely a homicide.

Mullins was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 11.

He worked at Tyson as a harvester, and he has a support dog that his family says he would not have left behind.

The death is under investigation.

