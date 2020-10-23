'I have to hold up for the kids’: Family of triple amputee man killed in hit and run plea for answers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The family of a triple amputee who was killed in a hit and run is searching for answers.
60-year-old Virgil Smith escaped death many times, one of them when he lost both legs and an arm due to a train accident.
His family tells me despite his condition, their father danced, painted, and was always moving.
“Very independent person, despite being 100 percent disabled, he had no feet to stand on, but he was always on his feet,” said Vernon Smith, son of Virgil.
On October 10th he was riding his wheelchair down Amarillo Blvd. on the way to see his son, when at around 8:00 in the evening, a pick-up truck hit him on the corner of Madison street.
“You could see the tire marks on his body, how could you just, it was very hard for me." said Vena McClendoen, mother in law of Virgil.
According to police reports, the driver stopped momentarily and then left the scene.
“We just want whoever is responsible to turn themselves in because their family is suffering of a great lost, a great lost, their daddy,” said McClendoen
His wife, Teddie Smith, says it’s been hard to come to terms with him being gone.
"I have to hold up for the kids, but you know, it’s sleepless and restless and it’s very very very hard.”
His six kids are now remembering the times they shared, the strength he showed, and his way of living life fearlessly.
"Has demonstrated it doesn’t matter what you go through, physically and emotionally, you find a way a that is the way we are as a family, to stay strong and find a way to get through things,” said Victoria Smith, Daughter of Virgil.
His son, Thomas Smith, will be creating portfolio of his art in his honor and says this is a way to keep him alive.
The family is having the funeral tomorrow afternoon at Lagrone Llackburn-Shaw at 4:00 p.m. but say the closure will really come when the person responsible comes forward.
If you do know anything, contact Amarillo Crime stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
