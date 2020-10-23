Girl Scouts gifting one-year memberships through new Sisterhood Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to local donors, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is giving 200 memberships to girls and adult volunteers in Amarillo.
The complimentary memberships will be good for one year.
“We are thrilled to offer the Girl Scouts experience to a new group of young women,” says Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts- TOP. “We know that if you train girls in leadership skills, at an early age, they can change their world and ours. We envision a future where EVERY girl has the opportunity to learn and grow.”
The organization said all new girls will receive a complimentary three-month subscription box per release, bringing Girl Scout programming directly to their door.
Those interested in the offer can sign up for a membership online.
