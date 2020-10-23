Future gas prices depend on next presidency and if pandemic continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Who is elected this November could have a great impact on future gasoline prices and how much motorist might have to spend in order to fill their tank.
Typically, presidents have had limited control over gas prices, but candidates have different agendas and that was expressed at last night’s presidential debate.
Who’s elected could lead to increased gas prices.
Under Mr. Biden, there is more risk that gas prices would go up to some of the levels we haven’t seen in some time, according to an analysis at GasBuddy.
“I think under President Trump we’d probably see gas prices stay kind of low... There’s more potential that under Biden prices could go back up to levels we haven’t seen in a few years simply because his policies, his agenda appears to be different than President Trump,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
According to the analysis at GasBuddy, prices are likely to stay lower for longer if President Trump is reelected with his policy’s stated at last night’s debate.
“Biden has openly wanted to move the country away from fossil fuel use, curbing oil production, ending any new fracking. And that would have an impact on oil prices,” said Mr. DeHaan.
The yearly average gas prices in 2020 have likely been the lowest it’s ever been in over a decade. If certain policies get passed after the election, these prices may change.
Policies discussed between the two candidates have been about creating carbon taxes, cutting production, and boosting ethanol.
“President Trump, he is favorable toward our industry. He alleviated a lot of unnecessary restraints on our industry when he came into office. And that’s part of what lead to the United States becoming one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world,” said Judy Stark, president of Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association.
Since President Trump has been in office, GasBuddy reports he has acted to keep production flowing and gas prices in check.
“For consumers the risk is there that under President Biden, with his agenda, it may cost some more in the long run... For producers, also kind of the same situation is that, under Biden, they may face restrictions to drilling for oil. So, that may make doing business more difficult,” said Mr. Dehaan.
With less oil, it’s been proven in the past to have higher gas prices.
“The virus has a lot to do, the first most important part with it, but the second part will be how they view our industry,” said Stark.
COVID-19 era, prices have been under $2 a gallon since March in Amarillo and all over the state.
Even before the pandemic started, there was a multiple year low in prices since early 2015.
That compares from 2011 to 2013 when gas prices were over $3 a gallon.
It is difficult to predict what 2021 will hold with many uncertainties.
Two complete unknowns with the coronavirus and who is elected, it is hard to tell what 2021 gas prices will look like.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.