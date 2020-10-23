Doppler Dave Says The Next Cold Blast Will Be Even Stronger

Temperatures have been running about 40 degrees colder today compared to yesterday with most locations reporting 40s with breezy conditions. As skies clear tonight, temperatures will drop even further and this will be our coldest night of the season so far. Freeze Advisories are in place with expected lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. For the weekend we will experience a brief warm up tomorrow with afternoon temps in the 70s, but another cold front will send temperatures plunging again on Sunday