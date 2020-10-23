Cold Weather for your Friday

Thanks to an overnight front, look for cold temperatures across the area today, as the highest highs we’ll see in the entire Texas panhandle will only be in the low 50s, most of us will see highs staying down in the 40s, and strong winds out of the north at about 20 mph for most of the day will make it feel even cooler. We’ll see mostly clear conditions last throughout the day, as temperatures will bounce back into the 70s for Saturday.