Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Vein Drain Blood Drive
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 10:58 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host the Vein Drain Blood Drive Monday, Oct. 26.

The blood drive will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffee Memorial.

Every donor will receive a Vein Drain t-shirt and a free pass to the 6th Street Massacre Haunted House or the Escape the Trap House. Donors will also receive a treat sack and an entry into a drawing for a 50 inch smart TV.

To make an appointment, call (8906) 331-8833.

