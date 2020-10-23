Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Vein Drain Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host the Vein Drain Blood Drive Monday, Oct. 26.
The blood drive will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffee Memorial.
Every donor will receive a Vein Drain t-shirt and a free pass to the 6th Street Massacre Haunted House or the Escape the Trap House. Donors will also receive a treat sack and an entry into a drawing for a 50 inch smart TV.
To make an appointment, call (8906) 331-8833.
