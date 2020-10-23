100 Club Trucks and Treats canceled due to COVID-19 safeguards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 safeguards have forced the cancellation of the 2020 Trucks and Treats celebration by the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
The annual Halloween haunting enables hundreds of children to trick or treat with area first responders stocked with gobs of candy and other goodies.
Trucks and other equipment from law enforcement and fire fighting agencies are also parked in a central location to provide tours for little goblins, superheroes, princesses and other costume-clad kids.
“We’re disappointed that we must cancel Trucks and Treats,” said Scott Latham, president, 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. “The event is special because kids can get up and close with law enforcement officers and firefighters. First responders enjoy Trucks and Treats as much as the kids. They want to help children feel comfortable about communicating with police and fire officials. We look forward to coming back with an even bigger and better Trucks and Treats in 2021.”
The 100 Club provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed or injured on the job across the 26 Panhandle counties.
Supported solely by private memberships and contributions, it also helps provide first responders with equipment and training materials.
100 Club memberships are $1-- per year for individuals, $250 for businesses and $1,000 for lifetime memberships.
“Our sole purpose is to support the men and women behind the badge,” Latham said, adding the members receive vehicle window decals to show their support for first responders. “They have our backs every day. We need to show them we have theirs as well.”
