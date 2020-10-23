100 Club Trucks and Treats canceled due to COVID-19 safeguards

“We’re disappointed that we must cancel Trucks and Treats,” said Scott Latham, president, 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. “The event is special because kids can get up and close with law enforcement officers and firefighters. First responders enjoy Trucks and Treats as much as the kids. They want to help children feel comfortable about communicating with police and fire officials. We look forward to coming back with an even bigger and better Trucks and Treats in 2021.”