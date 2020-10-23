City of Pampa reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 23, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 1:07 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 67 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 new cases to the City of Pampa and Gray County today.

That brings the total case number to 433.

There have been 357 recoveries and nine deaths.

There are 18,118 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 378

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 433

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 206

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,540

Randall County: 4,762

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,027 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 317

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 172

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,976

Randall County: 3,140

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 285 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 98

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,397

Quay County: 95

Roosevelt County: 418

Union County: 39

There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

