City of Pampa reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 67 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 new cases to the City of Pampa and Gray County today.
That brings the total case number to 433.
There have been 357 recoveries and nine deaths.
There are 18,118 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 378
Deaf Smith County: 1,259
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 433
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 206
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,540
Randall County: 4,762
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,027 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 317
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 172
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,976
Randall County: 3,140
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 285 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 98
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,397
Quay County: 95
Roosevelt County: 418
Union County: 39
There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.