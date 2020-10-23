Amarillo police arrest man for October 8 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a 21-year-old man for the stabbing death of a man on October 8.
Around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers were called to the area of Northeast 10th and Taylor where a man had been stabbed.
The victim, identified as 29-year-old Michael Roberson, later died of his injuries.
On Oct. 22, officers located 21-year-old Brayden Lee James Inlow at the Express Inn at 4401 East I-40.
Police say he was a person of interest in the stabbing.
He was arrested on an outstanding theft warrant out of Potter County and brought to the Amarillo Police Department to speak to homicide detectives.
After the interview, police arrested him for the warrant and for the murder of Roberson.
He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
