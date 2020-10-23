Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 23 shows 457 new cases, 130 recoveries, 2 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,163 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 457 new cases, 130 recoveries and two deaths.
The two deaths were Potter County residents.
There are now 7,682 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,883 in Randall County.
8,246 people have recovered and 156 have died.
There are 133 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 17.29 percent.
There are 18,381 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 378
Deaf Smith County: 1,259
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 433
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 206
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,682
Randall County: 4,883
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,157 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 317
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 172
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 5,042
Randall County: 3,204
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,397
Quay County: 95
Roosevelt County: 418
Union County: 39
There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.