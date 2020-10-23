Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 23 shows 457 new cases, 130 recoveries, 2 deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 23, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 1:22 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,163 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 457 new cases, 130 recoveries and two deaths.

The two deaths were Potter County residents.

There are now 7,682 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,883 in Randall County.

8,246 people have recovered and 156 have died.

There are 133 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 17.29 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/23
Amarillo Update 10/23 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 18,381 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 378

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 433

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 206

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,682

Randall County: 4,883

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,157 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 317

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 172

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 5,042

Randall County: 3,204

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,397

Quay County: 95

Roosevelt County: 418

Union County: 39

There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.