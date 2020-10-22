WTAMU: Ag professors secure grant to study water depletion and farming practices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Agriculture professors at West Texas A&M University have secured nearly $500,000 in grants to study projects of importance to farmers in the region.
One project, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Research Service, will study the economic and policy implications of underground water use in the southern Ogallala region.
WT’s Dr. Lal-Khan Almas, Dr. Bridget Guerrero and Dr. Craig Bednarz will be working on what WTAMU calls a “three-pronged research project."
The professors will look at declining water levels and evaluate the region’s transition from irrigated cropland to dryland cropland.
WTAMU said researchers will also look at ways to improve water-use efficiency and study crop systems, examining the impact of increased cotton production on the High Plains.
“The Ogallala Aquifer has long been the main water supply for irrigated agriculture in the High Plains, and it’s being used at an unsustainable rate,” said Almas, associate dean and Regents professor in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. “These studies are meant to find new strategies and technologies that will help to sustain our regional economy and rural communities and to extend the economic life of the aquifer.”
In a separate project, Drs. Almas, Guerrero and Joy Sukcharoen will utilize a grant of $200,000 from the USDA-National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Farm Business Management and Benchmarking to research Texas farm management.
This research endeavor is a collaborative project between WT, Texas A&M University — Commerce and regional AgriLife agencies.
The aim of the project is to give agriculture producers professional consulting services for farm financial management, business analysis, credit analysis and financial benchmarking.
Data will also be benchmarked for a variety of crops and livestock enterprises into a national farm management database for use by agricultural producers and other stakeholders.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.