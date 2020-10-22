The top of the weather roller coaster

We’re currently tracking Thursday as our warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the upper 80s for most of the area with breezy winds out of the south to southwest. Red flag warnings and fire weather watches are in effect for the region as we’ll see those warm temperatures and breezy conditions pair up with drier conditions as well. However tonight a cold front will roll into the region, dropping us near the freezing mark, however the forecast remains dry until Monday.