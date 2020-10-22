Potter County Sheriff’s Office participating in 2020 Fall National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the 2020 Fall National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
If you have any unused, expired over the counter or prescription medicines that you need to get rid of, you can bring them to the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk.
You are asked to use the main entrance on 9th.
Nothing with needles, inhalers or any aerosol cans should be brought.
