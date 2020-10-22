Our latest cold front

North winds of 20-30 mph will be with us for the rest of the night. These winds are bringing in some much cooler air and temps will drop into the low 30s for Friday morning. The winds will drop off during the afternoon hours and with sunny skies our highs will bounce back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s for Saturday but another and much stronger cold front will arrive early Sunday with widespread freezing temperatures expected for Monday and Tuesday.