Officials: Man wanted on probation violations for multiple aggravated assault charges

Ruiz (Source: Potter County Sheriffs Office)
By Bailie Myers | October 22, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:15 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are asking the public for help in locating a fugitive wanted on probation violations for multiple assault charges and a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

39-year-old Roman Mario Ruiz is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for probation violation on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 170lbs and has brown eyes and black hair

If you know where Ruiz may be located, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 22, 2020

