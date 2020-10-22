FIRST ALERT: Tracking major cold blast with potential for wintry precipitation next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although several days away, we are now gearing up to track a major cold blast with the potential for some wintry precipitation early next week.
A strong cold front will arrive tonight, but a second and more powerful surge of cold air will move in during the day Sunday.
By Monday and Tuesday we expect daytime temperatures only in the 30s and overnight lows could dip to 20 degrees or lower.
This could be a long duration killing freeze for most of the area.
We will then track an upper level component to the system that could bring a wintry mix of precipitation, including accumulating snow in parts of the area.
Right now the best opportunity for snow appears to be Monday and Tuesday, although some type of precipitation may linger into Wednesday.
Please stay tuned for more information and updates as thus system gets closer so you can stay informed and plan accordingly.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.