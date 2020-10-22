Doppler Dave Expects A Dramatic Change This Evening

Some major weather changes will take place by this evening as a powerful cold front surges into our area. After highs near 90 today, temperatures will plummet almost 60 degrees overnight to near the freezing mark by tomorrow morning. With northerly winds gusting over 30mph, wind chills may be in the 20s to start the day Friday. Winds will relax a bit by tomorrow afternoon, but daytime temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s.