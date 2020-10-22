Dalhart community leaders step up as hospital overflows with COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coon memorial hospital in Dalhart has seen a drastic spike of cases over the past two weeks.
With no ICU capacity and all other nearby hospitals seeing the same spike, they have had to send their patients as far as San Antonio and even out of state to Colorado.
Aside from having to get creative with where they send their patients, they have had to deal with staff becoming infected or having to quarantine from exposure.
The chief nursing officer, Janae Wright, says the nurses there are not critical nurses but are vital to keep operations going.
Now when some are out, others are stepping in and taking on longer shifts of up to 18 hours.
“So I’ve been telling my nurses you know you are going to have to dig deep into why you got into health care in the first place and use that to ground yourself and get through these next few months, it’s not going to be easy,” said Wright
The CEO of the hospital, Loree Tamayo, also says they expect to be in this situation for another four months as the flu and RSV season arrive.
She has tried to increase staff or have people come in for a shift instead of having them on call.
Along with the saturation at other hospitals making it difficult to transfer critical patients, they expect weather like snow and fog to cause even more delays in transfers.
As the situation worsens, the community has stepped up.
“People here, I don’t know if it is just rural America or if it is just here that people will give anything to help others, it is amazing,” said Tamayo
The community leaders such as the fire chief, police chief and county judge have also helped by using city funds to deliver essentials to over 200 quarantined.
“We deliver groceries, prescription medications, thermometers, things like that to our residents even out in the counties. Trying to help them out, keep them quarantined to try to keep the spread down,” said Curtis Brown, fire chief for the city of Dalhart and emergency management coordinator for Dallam and Hartley counties.
They have created a fund with the city budget to make sure the items they deliver are free and have also paid hotel bills for those who cannot quarantine at home.
He says if they are doing all of this, he just asks people to mask up so they can stop the spread.
