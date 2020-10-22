COVID-19 causing burglary rates to decrease in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Home burglaries are down significantly in our area, and a criminal justice expert suggests COVID-19 has something to do with it.
The Amarillo Police Department says there have been over 150 fewer home robberies this year, than last.
The Canyon Police Department has also seen the same results.
A local criminal justice professor says there are a variety of reasons for this, but one sticks out the most.
“Never before in the history that I can ever remember, the numbers of people that are home over COVID is definitely a deterrent,” said Dr. Harry Hueston, criminal justice professor at West Texas A&M University.
He says people are less willing to rob a house with people inside.
He also says there has been an increase in community policing as well as neighbors looking out more for each other.
“It’s a time where we want to help one another out,” said Hueston
Hueston says another reason home robberies, are down this year are due to more people buying home security systems.
Staff at Central Online Security says double the amount of people are buying doorbell cameras this year than last year.
“We sell a lot of cameras now. It’s an extra set of eyes and when you have your eyes on your smart phone, you have it right there in your hand. So, even if you’re not home, the camera is protecting your home and you can look it up on your camera and see if there’s an issue you need to report or go home for,” said Pam Thomas, sales manager for Central Online Security.
Thomas says these devices have become cheaper and easier to install.
Hueston says it helps people gain control in a time where control is hard to come by.
“I think it’s a means for people to feel that they are in control. This COVID and the idea that I know longer have control of my life because of COVID. When you provide a technology that says ‘Hey, I can put this up and protect my home, I’m in charge of it, I control it.’ You’re checking off a lot of boxes,” said Hueston.
