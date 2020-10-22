Amarillo unemployment has lowest rate in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo MSA has the lowest rate in the state in the latest workforce report but it’s up from last month.
The Unemployment went up by about 1,000 jobs in the Amarillo area in September, but it was still the lowest rate in the state.
The Texas Workforce Commission said today there were 6,600 people unemployed in the area that includes Potter, Randall, Carson, Armstrong and Oldham counties.
The commission’s data shows the rate had been steadily dropping since its April high of nine percent and 8,300 people out of work.
The lowest rate was in February before COVID-19 hit.
September ended with five percent unemployed.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.