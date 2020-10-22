Amarillo on track for significant drought if rain doesn’t arrive soon

“In 2011, when we only got seven inches of rain for the whole year. Now we’re not doing that much better this year, we’re about 10 inches. I mean if we didn’t get much moisture now between now and the end of the year, we’d rank in the top three or four driest years... The second event that really stands out is not that long ago and that was when we went 126 days in a row without any precipitation... This one we have right now is significant, but it doesn’t rank up there with some of our most dramatic events,” said Doppler Dave.