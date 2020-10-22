Amarillo police asking for help finding missing 19-year-old man

Jonathan Mullins, missing from Amarillo since Oct. 11 (Source: Viewer Photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 22, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old man.

Jonathan Mullins was last seen on Oct. 11.

He is described as 5-foot-9, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He worked at Tyson as a harvester, and Mullins family says he drove a white Ford F250 truck. The pickup still has paper tags from the dealership.

Family says he drove this pickup. (Source: Viewer Photo)
His family says it is not like him to be gone and have no contact with anyone in two weeks. Mullins also has a support dog that his family says he would not have left behind.

If you have any information on where he might be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

The Amarillo PD SVU is asking for help on this missing person. If you have information about Jonathan Mullins, please call APD at 806-378-3038. Or you can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

