Ronald McDonald House to host virtual ‘Share the Love, Share a Night’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House will host a virtual “Share the Love, Share a Night” Shirt Day event to commemorate a grand opening of the new house.
The event will take place on Friday, November 13. Anyone who makes a $20 donation to help “Share a Night” with a family traveling to Amarillo for their child to receive medical care, they will receive the t-shirt to wear for the event.
The charity is asking families, individuals, businesses and organizations across the region to wear the shirts on that date and tag RMHC on social media to help hare the love.
The Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo has provided more than 70,000 nights of hospitality, comfort and support to families with children receiving medical care since first opening its doors in 1983.
You can order your t-shirt and join the virtual event here.
