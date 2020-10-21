Perryton ISD suspends remote learning

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton ISD board chooses to return their students back to school instead of remote learning.
At their monthly meeting Tuesday, October 20, the Perryton ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to suspend Voluntary Remote Learning effective November 10, 2020.
According to the Perryton ISD press release, superintendent James Mireles told the board that he has discussed the situation with the campus administrators and all were in agreement that remote learning was not working as a long term option.
According to Mireles, more than half of the students on remote learning, not counting those out due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 exposure, were struggling with grades and/or attendance.
“It’s in the best interest of the students to return to traditional school,” said Mireles.
Students will be allowed to learn remotely only if they fall into one of the following categories:
- Students who have been quarantined due to close contact exposure
- Students who have received a positive test result for COVID-19
- Students who are medically fragile and have a doctor prescribed homebound placement
- A district or campus closure
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.