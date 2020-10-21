Officials: Man wanted on probation violations for assault and evading arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on probation violations for assault and evading arrest.
52-year-old John Andree Maxwell is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
He is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Officials say Maxwell is wanted for a probation violation for assault of a family/housold member with previous conviction and a probation violation for evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.
If you know where Maxwell is located, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.
