Officials: Man wanted on probation violations for assault and evading arrest
Maxwell (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers | October 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:02 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on probation violations for assault and evading arrest.

52-year-old John Andree Maxwell is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials say Maxwell is wanted for a probation violation for assault of a family/housold member with previous conviction and a probation violation for evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.

If you know where Maxwell is located, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

