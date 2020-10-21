9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 21, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:24 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases and three new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows three new cases and one recovery in Hartley County.

There are 371 cases in Dallam County, with 316 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 49 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 202 cases in Hartley County, with 172 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 26 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 75 active cases in the counties and 573 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 10/21/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

There are 17,886 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 371

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 202

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,446

Randall County: 4,662

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,902 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 316

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 172

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,930

Randall County: 3,087

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 96

Randall County: 55

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,338

Quay County: 93

Roosevelt County: 392

Union County: 39

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 9

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

