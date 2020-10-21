9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases and three new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows three new cases and one recovery in Hartley County.
There are 371 cases in Dallam County, with 316 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 49 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 202 cases in Hartley County, with 172 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 26 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 75 active cases in the counties and 573 total combined positive cases.
There are 17,886 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 371
Deaf Smith County: 1,259
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 406
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 202
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,446
Randall County: 4,662
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,902 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 316
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 172
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,930
Randall County: 3,087
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 96
Randall County: 55
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,338
Quay County: 93
Roosevelt County: 392
Union County: 39
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 9
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
