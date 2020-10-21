40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 28 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and 10 in Roosevelt County.
The report also shows an additional death in Curry County.
The death was a woman in her 70′s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 950.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 38,715 cases.
As of today, there are 202 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus.
80 percent of adult general beds in the state are occupied, and 71 percent of adult ICU beds are occupied.
20,332 people have recovered.
There are 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,367
Quay County: 95
Roosevelt County: 402
Union County: 39
There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
There are 17,889 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 371
Deaf Smith County: 1,259
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 409
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 202
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,446
Randall County: 4,662
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,926 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 316
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County:64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 172
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,930
Randall County: 3,087
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 96
Randall County: 55
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.