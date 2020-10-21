Hot and cold!

With a breezy but pleasant night ahead of we will be tracking our warmest day of the week on Thursday. We may have a few more clouds early in the morning but they will burn off quickly and the sunshine along with SW winds will warm us into the upper 80s area wide. Around midnight our first cold front will blast into the area with northerly winds gusting over 30 mph and temps close to freezing by Friday morning. A much stronger cold front will impact the area early next week with the coldest temps by far this season.