Highland Park students help VFW 1457 Poppies Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the National Junior Honor Society children from Highland Park got together to raise awaereness for the Amarillo VFW.
The children gathered this morning at VFW post 1457 to assemble buddy poppies for one of their community projects.
The VFW commander Joey Avy says it’s unusual for them to be reached out by schools.
“Personally, I love it whenever the youth comes to help the veterans. I mean, I’m gonna have some of my veterans here, guys all the way back from the Korean war here helping with the kids just installing a camaraderie in our community between our younger generation and our greatest generation. And I think it’s just an amazing thing that we can bring the kids and our veterans together to show patriotism,” said Avy.
The kids learned the meaning and the story behind the Buddy Poppies and about the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen Scholarship contests VFW offers every year.
