Doppler Dave Anticipates Major Changes Ahead

Our daily routine of starting with morning fog but ending with afternoon sunshine is intact again today. Late day temperatures have risen to near 80 in many locations. Our warmest day is expected tomorrow as we reach highs in the upper 80s, but some strong cold fronts are on the way - the first of which arrives by Friday. Temperatures on Friday will likely stay in the low 50s with breezy conditions. A stronger cold front on Sunday will bring the coldest air of the season and may set the stage for some wintry weather by early next week.