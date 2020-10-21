City of Hereford reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:07 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 87 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 35 new cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,259

1,147 people have recovered.

The state’s website shows that 25 people have died.

There are 17,877 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 365

Deaf Smith County: 1,259

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 199

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,446

Randall County: 4,662

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,899 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 313

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 171

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,930

Randall County: 3,087

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 96

Randall County: 55

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,338

Quay County: 93

Roosevelt County: 392

Union County: 39

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 9

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

