Business as usual... for now.

Our Wednesday is shaping up much like Monday and Tuesday, as we’ll see a foggy morning make way for sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Expect southerly winds, much like yesterday at around 15 mph. Fire danger is a possibility for Thursday, as we’ll see warmer and drier conditions, however it won’t last forever as a cold front will roll in later, bringing colder temps with it for Friday.
This is all our set up for Monday-Wednesday of next week, as a stronger cold front aims to drop our highs down into the 30s, with chances of some winter precip.