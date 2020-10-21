Amarillo hospitals extending COVID-19 care units as record-breaking numbers continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hospitals in Amarillo are extending the COVID-19 care units as they continue to see record-breaking hospitalization numbers.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke about the possible upcoming changes as the area hospitalization rate continues to trend above 15 percent.
“The changes will be in the governor’s control, not our local control," said Mayor Nelson.
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, said since Oct. 1, 36 people in the community have died from COVID-19.
“I’m pleading with our community to take this seriously,” said Stoughton.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority at TTUHSC, said “The numbers today are sobering.”
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at NWTH, spoke about the “overload of resources” at the hospital.
At NWTH, Dr. Weis said they have had to add another 10 bed ICU to hold the overflow of patients.
“We do not have a bed to spare,” said Dr. Weis.
The hospital has had to make the pediatric ward half adults and make one of the adult wards a COVID-19 unit.
There are 76 COVID-19 patients at NWTH today, with 26 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
There are two children in the ICU with COVID-19 at NWTH.
NWTH has 80 staff quarantined as well.
“As we gain patients, we lose staff," said Dr. Weis. “That is a bad combination.”
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer for BSA, said there are 98 COVID-19 patients at BSA. There are 35 in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.
BSA is also having to extend the COVID-19 care into other units, causing the hospital to have to balance which patients are able to be in an intermediate care unit and which need critical care.
“Those are not easy decisions,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “We have to put the sickest patients in those beds.”
BSA has requested more staff from outside sources as the hospital as 106 staff on quarantine.
“These are not inflated numbers. These are the facts in terms of what is happening at BSA,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “The patients that are here with covid are here primarily with covid.”
He explained how there is a misconception in the public of what makes a person a COVID-19 patient as well as what makes the cause of death considered COVID-19.
“If you come into the hospital with COVID-19 and you happen to have diabetes and obesity, you died of COVID-19,” said Dr. Lamanteer.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of Amarillo VA, said there have been a total of 228 veterans diagnosed with COVID-19.
There are currently 17 veterans hospitalized with the virus and six in the ICU. 125 veterans are on home isolation as well.
