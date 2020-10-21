Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 21 shows 234 new cases, 179 recoveries, 2 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,940 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 234 new cases, 179 recoveries and two deaths.
The report shows two deaths in Randall County.
There are now 7,446 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,662 in Randall County.
8,017 people have recovered and 151 have died.
There are 115 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 16.47 percent.
There are 17,842 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 365
Deaf Smith County: 1,224
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 406
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 199
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,446
Randall County: 4,662
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,852 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 313
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 171
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,930
Randall County: 3,087
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 96
Randall County: 55
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,338
Quay County: 93
Roosevelt County: 392
Union County: 39
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 9
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
